The archbishop of the diocese of Kampala Cyprian Kizito Lwanga has condemned the brutal acts by security agencies who are beating people as they enforce the presidential directives.

In his homily to celebrate Palm Sunday today, Archbishop Lwanga said it would be a shame for people to die of brutal beatings instead of the novel Coronavirus.

He has called for tolerance from security agencies and further asked Christians to remain hopeful and faithful in these trying moments.

Palm sunday marks the triumphant entry of Jesus into Jerusalem and also marks the beginning of Holy week ahead of Easter.

Archbishop Lwanga has meanwhile revealed that all celebrations of the holy week like Holy Thursday, Good Friday, Easter vigil and Easter Sunday shall be held without a congregation but will be live on all media and social medial platforms for people to follow.