By Benjamin Jumbe

Archbishop Stephen Kazimba has written to the dioceses and congregations regarding coronavirus.

In his pastoral letter written to the various dioceses and congregations, His grace Dr. Kazimba calls on believers to make wise choices to keep healthy and practice good hygiene.

His grace Kazimba urges all Christians to set the example for godly and healthy living and follow all personal and corporate guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and President Museveni.

He also calls on all Bishops, clergy, and Christians to pray for Uganda to be spared from coronavirus and for the Lord to intervene in the global pandemic by reducing infections and healing those affected.