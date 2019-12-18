Army officers convicted of murder

By Ruth Anderah

The General Court Martial sitting at Makindye has convicted 4 people including 2 former UPDF officers for the murder of a mobile money dealer at Zzana in Wakiso district.

The court’s chairman Lt. Gen Andrew Gutti has ruled that basing on the strength of the evidence from 16 prosecution witnesses; Private Bob Anichan, Private Dennis Mangusho, Stanley Mulunda and Issa Ntale are guilty of the murder of Nalwadda Harriet and her employee Moureen Nakabubi.

The said gruesome murder and robbery of 6.8 million shillings that belonged to Nalwadda happened by shooting on June 10th 2019 at Zzana cell in Wakiso district.

Lt Gutti says the unanimous decision of the 7 members of the court to convict the 4 people comes after a careful evaluation of evidence given by their spouses, investigating and scenes of crime officers and tales of eye witnesses that proved all the ingredients of murder and aggravated robbery offenses.

The 4 convicts who refused to defend themselves by exercising their right to remain silent still have other pending charges before the same court .