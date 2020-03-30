The army has earmarked Shs12.9 billion for recruitment and training of new soldiers, ahead of the 2021 general election.

According to documents submitted to Parliament, the army will recruit 4,000 able bodied youths across the country in accordance with requisite district quotas.

The minister of Defense and Veteran Affairs, Adolf Mwesige, indicates that the exercise will be conducted without any form of discrimination and that it will be done for regular soldiers and specialized categories for both combat and operations other than war.

Priority, according to the minister, will be for infantry soldiers, mountain warfare and courses specifically for the enhancement of career development.

He also says that UPDF will continue to train in order to have an efficient Force that can tackle the threats of the defense of Uganda, and deployments to enhance regional and international peace, security and stability.