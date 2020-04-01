President Museveni has revealed that civil servants who are not complying with presidential directives, especially letting go of their official vehicles will have to be arrested.

Museveni says that no one should refuse to handover a government vehicle to be used by anti-Covid-19 task force.

The directive comes shortly after James Ategeka, the District Chairperson of Bunyangabu district slapped the area RDC Jane Asiimwe who had gone to claim the chairman’s car.

Ategeka has since been arrested and charged with disobeying statutory authority.

Museveni has also advised that RDCs should use a system that wont cause crowding, yet at the same time serving the people at it best.

Those who don’t want to take on new roles, Museveni says, they should be sacked immediately.