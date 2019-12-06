Askari charged with indecent assault of boss’ 6 year old daughter

By Ruth Anderah

22year old askari has been handed 14 years imprisonment at Luzira Prison after he was found guilty of indecently assaulting his boss’ 6 year old daughter.

Dennis Lokiri was initially charged with aggravated defilement but the offence was reduced to indecent assault after the trial Judge Jane Francis Abodo found out that there was no penetration and that the child’s private parts were still intact.

The judge ruled the evidence of two prosecution witnesses, including that of the mother of the victim was enough to place the convict at the scene of crime.

Prosecution led by Sharifah Nalwanga says the Askari committed the offence on the night of December 27th 2016 when the victim’s mother asleep.