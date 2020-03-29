Dr Michael Atingi-Ego has been appointed as substantive Deputy Governor, Bank of Uganda, replacing Dr Louis Kasekende.

The appointment by President Museveni comes only three days after Adam Mugume was appointed in acting capacity for the Deputy Governor.

The office fell vacant in January 2020, following the resignation of Dr Kasekende.

Dr Etingi-Ego now awaits confirmation from the appointments Committee of Parliament which is expected to sit on Tuesday this week.

He is the Executive Director of the Macroeconomic and Financial Management Institute (MEFMI, Southern Africa).

The former Deputy Director, Africa Department at IMF, returns to the Central Bank which he served as Executive Director for Research at Bank of Uganda.

Dr Etingi-Ego holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Makerere University, and a Masters Degree in Economics from Cardiff Business School, University of Wales, UK.

An academic and researcher, he also boasts of a PhD in Economics from Liverpool University.