High court judge, Moses Kazibwe has ruled that Brian Bagyenda the son to ISO director Col Kaka Bagyenda with malice aforethought killed his girlfriend Enid Twijukye.

Bagyenda has been convicted alongside two of his workers Innocent Bainomugisha and Vincent Rwahirwe who he instructed to tie Twijukye on a bed before suffocating her with a pillow, for wanting to leave him.

Convicting the three, the court relied on 16 prosecution witnesses who told the court that a 22year old Twijukye was suffocated to death with pillows.

The judge also ruled that there is no evidence convincing him that by the time Bagyenda killed his girlfriend he was mentally unstable.

Last month Bagyenda in his final submissions to this case, asked Justice Kazibwe, to acquit him and instead commit him to safe custody as a criminal lunatic to await a ministerial directive because at the time he is alleged to have committed this offence, he was not mentally upright.

The alleged offense was committed on January 4th, 2017, along Njobe road in Luzira, the home of Bagyenda Brian, before the deceased’s body was dumped in Namanve forest along Jinja road.