Kampala High court Judge Moses Kazibwe Kawumi is today expected to deliver the fate of Brian Bagyenda the son to ISO Director Col. Kaka Bagyenda.

Bagyenda, is currently on remand at Luzira prison for the alleged murder of his girlfriend also former Ndejje University Student, Enid Twijukye.

Last month, Bagyenda in his final submissions to this case, asked Justice Kazibwe, to acquit him and instead commit him to safe custody as a criminal lunatic to await a ministerial directive because at the time he is alleged to have committed this offence, he was not mentally upright.

However, prosecution’s Joan Keko and Joseph Kyomuhendo asked the court to dismiss Bagyenda’s insanity defence, saying it’s an afterthought lie cooked up to escape punishment.

Meanwhile, the Lady Court Assessor Aliana Anastasia who is following the trial on behalf of the public advised Justice Kazibwe to find Bagyenda guilty of murder together with two of his workers Innocent Baimomugisha and Vincent Rwahirwe whom Bagyenda instructed to tie Twijukye on a bed before suffocating her with a pillow, for wanting to leave him.

The alleged offence was committed on January 4th 2017, along Njobe road in Luzira, the home of Bagyenda Brian, before dumping the deceased’ body in Namanve forest along Jinja road.