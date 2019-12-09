Bagyenda trial kicks off today

By Ruth Anderah

The trial of Brian Bagyenda, a son to ISO director Col. Kaka Bagyenda is expected to kick off today at the High Court Headquarters in Kampala.

Bagyenda is charged with murder of his girlfriend Enid Twijukye.

Bagyenda, who is currently on remand at Luzira government prison is to be tried by Justice Moses Kazibwe.

He, together with a one Innocent Bainomugisha; a cleaner and Vincent Rwahwire a casual laborer, all residents of Kimwanyi zone in Luzira Nakawa Division, are charged with the murder of 22 year old Twijukye; a former student of Ndejje University.

Prosecution says the trio committed the offence at Njobe road in Luzira Nakawa Division at the home of Brian Bagyenda before dumping Twijukye’s body in Namanve forest where it was later recovered by police.