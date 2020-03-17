Brian Bagyenda, the jailed son of Internal Security Organization boss Kaka Bagyenda has filed a notice of appeal to challenge his conviction and 32-year jail sentence for murdering his girlfriend in 2017.

On February 14th, 2020, Masaka resident Judge Moses Kazibwe Kawumi sentenced Brian Bagyenda to 32 years imprisonment for murdering 22-year old Enid Twijukye in January 2017.

Justice Kazibwe also handed 32 years to his co-accused Innocent Baimomugisha and Vincent Rwahirwe.

However, through his lawyers of M/S Nsubuga and Company Advocates, Bagyenda has filed a notice of appeal in the Court of Appeal.

Bagyenda and two others were convicted for killing the former Ndejje university student and dumping her tied up body in Namanve, Mukono district.