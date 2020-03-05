Nakawa Division Mayor Ronald Balimwezo has urged aspirants in the speakership race to stay calm and ensure a peaceful process today.

Balimwezo tells KFM that they had peaceful campaigns and believe the elections will go on smoothly.

The candidates for Nakawa Division include NRM’s Joel Mubiru NRM and Sagala Bayomba Ddungu Independent and two others are vying for deputy speakership position.

Balimwezo says they expect the chief magistrate who will preside over the swearing ceremony at the division headquarters at 10:00 am.

Meanwhile Rubaga, Kawempe, Makindye and Kampala central Division mayors say all is set for the elections.