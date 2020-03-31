By Mudanga Kolyangha

Passengers seeking to travel to different places are stranded alongside the road following the president’s directive to block private cars and Boda-Boda riders after they had reportedly turned into passenger vehicles, transporting people.

The move which is intended to curb the rapid spread of the Coronavirus comes after the country registered 33 cases forcing President Museveni to come up with more drastic measures to control infections.

Several people were seen trekking more than 6km to reach Mbale town in a bid to earn a living.

“I have walked all the way from Kamonkoli in Budaka to Mbale purposely to look for survival. It’s where we earn our living. I had nothing to do but to walk because all the Boda-Bodas could not risk to operate following the directive,” Mr Juma Kamwada said.

All roads leading to Budaka and Pallisa are deserted.One could not easily spot any vehicle or Boda-Boda operating, making those determined to move to different places, to walk.

“The situation is a bit complicated to the extent that many families are likely to face serious hunger as a result of lack of basic needs like food because some of us depend on hand to mouth. You don’t work, means no food at home”“he explained.

The situation is not different in Mbale town as police was seen rounding up drivers who had defied the president’s directive, especially along Republic Street.