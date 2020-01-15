For the third time, the Constitutional Court has adjourned a case in which Legal Brains Trust seeks orders compelling city tycoon, Hassan Bassajabalaba to refund 169 billion shillings which he received from the Central Bank in 2011 after the cancellation of his contract to manage City Markets.

The case has been adjourned by Justice Kenneth Kakuru on the ground that one of the five justices on the panel is still writing his judgement.

Justice Kakuru regretted the adjournments and again set next week Thursday which is January 23rd for judgement.

It is alleged that Basajjabalaba’s Haba Group of Companies got the money as compensation following the cancellation of contracts he had entered into with the defunct KCC to own and manage Owino, Nakasero, Shauliyako, Nakawa markets and to develop City Square.

Other respondents in this petition are the Attorney General, Bank of Uganda and its governor Prof Tumusiime-Mutebile, KCCA, the 4 commercial banks Orient, Tropical, UBA, Baroda, and others.

LBT argues that respondents facilitated the questioned transactions for personal gain, and to the detriment of the Ugandan citizens, for whom these funds would have availed the much-needed medicine in rural hospitals, long-awaited salary enhancement for teachers, judicial officers, and other vulnerable civil servants, as well as sanitary towels for girls.