The former presidential candidate of the opposition forum for democratic change Dr Kiiza Besigye has asked court to immediately hear his treason case before 2021 elections.

Besigye was charged with treason in 2016 after the presidential election when he declared himself as president of the “People’s Government”.

He says he was produced in court and pleaded guilty to the offence, but to date, it has not been brought up for the hearing.

He says does not want to contest for presidency again before the previous is concluded.