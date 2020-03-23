Former Forum for Democratic Change Presidential Candidate Dr Kiiza Besigye has asked the police to use water cannon and teargas trucks to fight the speared of Covid-19.

In a tweet, Besigye who has on many occasions suffered police brutality and heavy tear gas, says the police “should now positively employ their (expensive) equipment to disinfect our public places.”

“The Police should now positively employ their (expensive) equipment to disinfect our public places- markets, bus & taxi-parks, streets etc. This can be conveniently done at night. When #COVID19 is defeated, they can revert to their mischief!” he tweeted.

He says that the trucks will be effective in disinfecting places such as markets, buses, and taxi-parks as well as city streets after which the trucks can be taken back to their traditional use.