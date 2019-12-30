The former presidential candidate for the forum for democratic change, Dr Kizza Besigye has poked holes in the electoral commission for conducting elections in the non-existence constituencies.

Constitutional court last week nullified the elections of six MPs in parliament on condition that they contested for elections in non-existence constituencies.

Addressing journalists during his end of year message, Besigye says that most institutions in this country are dysfunctional and can not be relied on, asserting that the electoral Commission cannot spend tax payers’ money in constituencies that do not exist.

He also says that the public has also lost hope in courts of law, because he was told to go and seek for justice in his government, an indication that the courts are serving this regime.

He says that the country can not have a free and a fair election when most Institutions are not functional and serving interests of the people.