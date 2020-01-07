Former Presidential Candidate Dr. Kizza Besigye has slammed the Police for the arrest and detention of Kyaddondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi.

Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine was yesterday arrested and briefly detained at Kasangati police station in Wakiso district before being whisked away to Naggalama Police Station in Mukono.

The arrest happened just a few hours ahead of his inaugural consultative meetings that would see the singer-turned politician challenge President Museveni in the 2020-21 presidential race.

According to Besigye, the arrest of Kyagulanyi and the violent dispersal of gathered residents as well as the indiscriminate tear-gassing of Kasangati and Gayaza town must be condemned &challenged by all right thinking Ugandans.

The four time challenger of Mr Museveni who has on several occasions suffered similar and sometimes worse cases of police brutality says that it is such actions that must be defeated by his Twerwaneko campaign.