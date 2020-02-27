Former Forum for Democratic Change president Dr. Kiiza Besigye has been released after being charged with holding an unlawful assembly.

He and other opposition supporters were yesterday arrested in Jinja and detained at Nalufenya Police Station until 11 pm when they were set free.

Besigye was due to meet traders and leaders of the Kazimingi market but the meeting was blocked.

This market is home to thousands of FDC diehards.

He was released together with his colleagues Tigike Kalim and Wanje Jamel among others.

On Tuesday this week, Besigye was ALSO arrested and detained at Nalufenya police station after police blocked his planned meeting in Njeru Municipality.

He was arrested together with the former leader of opposition in parliament Wafula Oguttu and the Bugiri municipality mayor Luba.