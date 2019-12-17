Besigye says he is ready to stand against Bobi Wine

By Damali Mukhaye

The four time presidential candidate of the opposition Forum for Democratic Change party has told off Ugandans who have been telling him to leave politics. Besigye says that he will not quit until he liberates the country.

Besigye has been under pressure from supporters of Kyandodo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine on social media who tell him not to contest in the 2021 poll.

Speaking last evening during FDC’s 15 years anniversary celebrations at Namboole, Besigye said that he is not fighting for any Ugandan but rather for himself to be free.

He says that his major struggle now is to liberate institutions in the country which he alleges are working for the government, rather than working for Ugandans.

He cited the recent high court ruling in which he was asked to seek for justice from his own courts since he swore himself in as a president.

He has also accused government of causing divisions in the opposition.