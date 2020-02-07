Kampala Affairs Minister Betty Amongi has refuted claims by the city Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, that there were provisions smuggled into the KCCA Amendment Act 2020.

Lukwago claims that the office of the minister has been given the full mandate of planning, which Among denied.

The matter was also recently raised before parliament by Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze.

However Amongi says that her office is only responsible for coordination.

The KCCA Amendment Act 2020, was assented to by the president on 28 November 2019 and gazetted on 10 January 2020.