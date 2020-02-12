The Former ethics minister, Miria Matembe has mourned the death of the former presidential candidate retired Maj. Gen. Benon Biraaro who has died.

Doctors have confirmed that Maj. Gen. Biraaro who died at Kampala hospital succumbed to colon cancer.

Speaking to KFM, Matembe says that Biraaro was a man of integrity and never involved himself in battles like other politicians.

She says that during the presidential debate for the 2016 presidential elections, he presented the best ideas compared to the other candidates and he could make a good leader.

She asked Ugandans to emulate his characters and his way of handling things.