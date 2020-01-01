Bishop David Kiganda the senior pastor of Christianity focus center church in Mengo Kisenyi has implored government to put much emphasis in fighting corruption if the country is to register tremendous development in the coming years.

He made the remarks at the end of year national prayer day celebrations at old Kampala playground.

Kiganda said the country could have been very far in terms development if there could be stringent measures to combat he vice.

He asked government in the New Year to come up with new methods of fighting corruption.

Meanwhile Bishop Kiganda urged politicians to avoid chaos in the coming general elections saying Uganda will have to stay even after elections.