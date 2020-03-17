By Robert Muhereza

The Bishop of Kinkiizi diocese Dan Zoreka has suspended Holy Communion service in his area until the Corona Virus scare scales down.

Holy Communion is a Christian rite that is considered a sacrament in most churches and as an ordinance in others.

Bishop Zoreka made the announcement following reports of a 23-year-old local tour guide and resident of Kameme village, Kanungu district was on Wednesday admitted at the Kihiihi Isolation center after presenting with symptoms similar to those of Corona Virus.

The ministry of health has, however, confirmed that samples taken from the patient and taken to the Uganda Virus Research Institute have since tested negative for Covid 19.