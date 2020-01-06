Bufumbira South MP Sam Bitangaro has been released on bail by Makindye Court chief Magistrate, Prossy Katushabe.

The Legislator and three co-accused persons have been ordered to pay a Shs7 million cash bail before he is released from Luzira prison where he spent the weekend on charges of defrauding Shs1.5 bn through selling government non-existent piece of land.

Bintagaro and 3 other people were last week on Thursday remanded to Luzira prison by a grade two magistrate John Okipi to today for purposes of taking plea and applying for bail before a Chief magistrate who is seized with jurisdiction to try such cases.

The non-existence pieces of land allegedly sold by Bitangaro and co-suspects are situated at Kassanda and Gomba districts respectively and according to prosecution the land, was meant to resettle over 2,579 that had been evicted from Luwunga central Forest reserve in Kiboga district.

The four will return to court on February 12th to know the stage of investigations into the matter.