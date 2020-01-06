The Kyandodo East Member of parliament Robert Kyangulanyi aka Bobi Wine has been arrested and taken to Kasangati police station.

The electoral commission cleared Bobi to conduct his national wide consultation which were slated to start this morning in Gayaza.

However, police, Bobi Wine and his supporters have been engaging in the running battle since morning, with police firing teargas and rubber bullets to disperse the supporters who had turned rowdy.

Police finally arrested Bobi Wine as he insisted to go ahead with his rally in an open place and is currently detained at Kasangati police station.

Other MPs that have been arrested are; Asuman Basalirwa, Bugiri Municipality,, Kawempe North, and Latif Ssebagala among others.

Meanwhile, police has also been battling with different journalists after they arrested a New vision group Reporter Bwejiire Ssematimba for covering the arrests.

The spokesperson of Kampala metropolitan police Patrick Onyango says that police is yet to address the media about the incident