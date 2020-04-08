The Kyadondo East MP, Robert Kyagulanyi, commonly known as Bobi Wine has asked the government to come up with a mechanism that can stop Ugandans from paying rent during the period of the Covid19 pandemic.

“Ugandans who rent premises for accommodation and businesses should also be thought about. We suggest that a mechanism should be put in place by the government to make it possible for the landlords to relax the obligations on tenants because the times are bad,” he said.

Bobi Wine who was live on Facebook at a press conference at the People Power offices further asked government to simplify the situation for landlords and introduce interest free loans for them.

He however condemned the government for focusing on restrictions instead of the welfare of Ugandans.

“While we recognise the efforts by the government, we think the government has mainly focused on restrictions and not the welfare of the people of Uganda which in our opinion should be the priority,” he said.

Bobi Wine has also asked the government to give tax waivers on business that have been affected by Covid19.