The Democratic Party leadership has been challenged to resolve all their indifferences before the 2021 elections.

DP is currently embroiled in internal wrangles over party elections in a row that pits the party President Norbert Mao, his deputy Mukasa Mbidde and Secretary-General Gerald Siranda against mainly DP Members of Parliament led by their caucus chairperson Joseph Ssewungu, the MP for Kalungu West.

Speaking to KFM, Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi, says it is absurd to have one of the country’s oldest parties focusing on wrangling rather than the push for change.