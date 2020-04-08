The leader of the people power pressure group, who is also the Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi has flagged off relief items from the group to the National anti Covid-19 task force.

While handing over the Fuso truck loaded with bags of maize flour, salt and boxes of soap, Kyagulanyi condemned reports of brutal treatment in areas like Elegu, Amuru and the central Kampala districts allegedly commited by security officers.

He has at the same event introduced his deputy head for the people power pressure group, Dr Lena Zedriga Abuku.

Kyagulanyi has appealed to Ugandans to abide by the set guidelines to stop the further spread of the coronavirus.