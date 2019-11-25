Bobi Wine named politician of the year, 2019

By Nassuuna Noelyn

The Kyadondo East Member of Parliament, Hon. Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has been named as the Politician of the year, 2019.

The award was given to him by youth leaders from across Africa who met in Accra Ghana under the patronage of the Young African Leaders Summit, 2019.

Hon. Kyagulanyi showed his excitement on the various social media platforms and dedicated the award to his friends and comrades struggling to attain change.

“I am always reminded that I am nothing without the support, solidarity and encouragement of all of you comrades and friends. I therefore dedicate this recognition to all of you friends with whom we struggle to make Uganda and Africa better,” he posted.

The award was received by the People power diaspora coordinator, Namata Musisi on behalf of Hon. Kyagulanyi.