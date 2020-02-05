The Kyandodo East member for parliament Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine is set to resume his nationwide consultation meetings ahead of the 2021 elections.

Police last month blocked all the planned meetings of Bobi Wine in the central and Lango region.

This was followed by a meeting between different politicians, security agencies and the electoral commission to agree on consultations.

Bobi wine tells KFM that he has finalized another schedule to resume his consultations across the country and is yet to be released to the public.