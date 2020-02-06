Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine has confirmed that he is in talks with the coordinator of the Alliance for National Transformation Gen Mugisha Muntu for a possible alliance come 2021.

Gen Muntu in an interview with Daily Monitor said they were still working on a possible coalition with other political parties, but he would back Bobi Wine if they agreed on that.

In an interview with KFM, Kyagulanyi says a unified front is the way to go for the opposition in Uganda