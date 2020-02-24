The hearing of the disobedience case against Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has been adjourned to March 24th 2020 for the ruling on whether to stay his trial pending the disposal of the constitutional petition filed before the constitutional court.

The case has been adjourned by Buganda Road Court grade one magistrate Doreen Karungi after defence lawyers led by Anthony Wameli informed court that they filed a Constitutional matter before the constitutional court over the legality of his client’s pending criminal charges in relation to OTT.

The magistrate has ordered the state to file written submissions in response to the defence’s submissions, so that she can deliver her ruling on March 24th 2020.

Bobi’s lawyers say it will be unfair for the court to continue trying him on charges of disobedience of Statutory duty that stem from the Public Order Management Act 2013, which is being challenged by the Uganda Law society.

Bobi Wine wants the constitutional court to determine whether the Public management Act does not infringe on citizen’s right to assembly.

Prosecution led by Ivan Kyazze had one witness in court and he was ready to proceed.

Bobi Wine and 4 others are charged with the offence of disobedience of statutory duty for allegedly holding a public meeting at City Square on July 11th 2018 without giving notice to any authorized officer who would ensure that all participants of his meeting are unarmed and peaceful.

He allegedly held the unlawful meeting as he was opposing the then newly introduced OTT tax.