The body of a Uganda People’s Defence Forces marine soldier, who drowned in Lake Kyoga on Monday night, has been retrieved.

The UPDF Fisheries Protection Unit commander, Lt Julius Ankunda, has however declined to disclose the identity of the deceased saying his relatives have not yet been informed about the unfortunate incident.

On Monday, a motorboat capsized in Lake Kyoga due to strong winds while soldiers were returning from Buyende District to their base in Namasale Sub-county in Amolatar District.

This was after the soldiers carried out a regular operation to enforce the fishing ban on Lake Kyoga.

Lt. Ankunda says three guns were lost in the accident.