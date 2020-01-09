A born again pastor has been charged and further remanded to Luzira prison for allegedly recruiting and selling vulnerable children for illicit enrichment.

Pastor Edison Asimwe has been charged by Kampala high court judge Wilson Kwesiga with 8 counts of aggravated trafficking in person contrary to the Anti-human trafficking Act.

He is alleged to have committed the said offences in the districts of Kumi, Serere, Kampala and Ngora.

Among the children he reportedly recruited and sold are 9 year-old Martin Ajeti, 10 year old AkuboAgena, 12 year old Rose Amulo, Felix Odongo and 19 year old Caroline Achani.

He however denies the said charge before Justice Wilson Kwesiga who has set January 16th to start his trial.

Prosecution states that the suspect in the months of January and February 2018 in the said districts recruited, transported and harbored the victims through deceitful means and abused vulnerability for the purpose of exploiting and illicit acquisition of wealth.