Buganda Road Grade one Magistrate, Dorothy Bagyenyi has adjourned the case in which two youths are accused of dropping two pig heads at the entrance of Central Police Station to February 12.

The youths, Augustine Ojobile and Robert Mayanja who are facing a charge of being a common nuisance after carrying pig heads along streets in Kampala had appeared in court today for the ruling of their case. However the trial magistrate, Ketty Joan Acaa was not around.

The prosecution contends that on November 15, 2018, at Buganda Road near the CPS parking yard, the two suspects carried the heads of pigs along the road causing inconvenience to the public exercising common rights.

Police records indicate that the pigs that the duo allegedly dropped at BoU were draped in placards with the pictures of the Central Bank governor, Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile and Juma Kisaame, the former managing director of DFCU bank.