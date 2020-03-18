President Museveni has directed all schools across the country to close as one of the measures to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Although Uganda has not yet confirmed any case of coronavirus, it is under threat after its neighboring countries including Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda confirmed cases last week.

Museveni who is addressing the nation on coronavirus,at state house Entebbe says that schools will be closed for a month as they monitor the situation and this must take immediate effect.

He says that there are over 15 million students districted in universities, primary, secondary and tertiary institutions hence the reason to close the schools.

It takes effect on Friday.