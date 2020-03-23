Eight people have tested positive for Coronavirus in Uganda on Monday.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 9 cases.

The Minister of Health Dr Ruth Aceng says that all these cases were imported from Dubai.

It should be noted that out of the 8 that confirmed positive , 6 of them were intercepted at the airport on there arrival and 2 picked from their self quarantine.

Uganda registered its first case on Saturday. The patient who is admitted at Entebbe Grade B is steadily improving, health officials said.