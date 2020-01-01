Religious leaders have asked the youths to stop lamenting and use the available opportunities to create their own jobs.

According to Pastor Ronnie Makabai of the ETM international church, instead of engaging in dubious acts which will tarnish the image of the country, the Youth should be be encouraged to engage in entrepreneurial activities which are bound to improve on their live hoods.

He says no politician will give youths money without any work done.

While addressing the congregation at the end of year prayers at Holy City, Entebbe last night, Brother Ronnie asked believers to pray for peace as the country moves closer to the 2021 general elections.

He warned the flock against praying and fasting without working towards their destiny.