Broadcasters have petitioned the ICT and national Guidance minister Judith Nabakooba over continued harassment and brutality meted against journalists by security personnel during the ongoing covid-19 lockdown.

The media was listed as an essential service in the country by the president and have since been issued with special stickers to allow the movement of journalists during the lockdown.

However in their protest letter dated 3rd April to the minister, the chairman of the National Association of Broadcasters Kin Karisa has decried the actions by security agencies whom he says are curtailing the operation of the media.

Kariisa warns that if the actions by the security agencies are unabated, the well-intended measures of government on curbing covid-19 will lose public support, hamper the media’s effort to convey sensitization messages and this will in the end defeat the whole purpose of the lockdown.

Several journalists from the Vision group, Nation media group and next media team have been have been severely brutalized during the enforcement of the 7pm to 6:30am curfew.

The broadcasters now want government and security agencies to respect the rights and freedom of journalists to execute their duties at all times even during the curfew hours.