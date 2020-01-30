The government has been asked to involve taxi operators in the process of changing the transport system in the city, as Kampala capital city authority plans to introduce about 980 buses to operate in the city.

According to the Speaker of Buganda Lukiko Luwaga Mugumbule, he says taxi operators have rendered a great service to the country and therefore, they should also be considered to benefit from the project.

The speaker made the remarks while addressing a stakeholder meeting in the Public Sector which was intended to harmonize efforts to improve the transport system in the city and within the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area.

A total of 980 Ashok Leyland buses from Hinduja Group- India, are being planned to be imported into the country, initially to kick start a safe, reliable and affordable public transport system in metropolitan Kampala area.

According to the Minister for Works and transport General Katumba Wamala, effective September this year, about 400 buses which are part of the 980 buses will be already in the country.

The buses which will be known as Tondeka, will initially ply Kampala-Mukono on Jinja Road, Kampala- Nsangi on Masaka Road, Kampala- Buloba on Mityana Road, Kampala- Wakiso on Hoima Road, Kampala-Matugga on Bombo Road; Kampala – Entebbe and Kampala- Ggaba.

They are expected to hit the Metropolitan Kampala roads in September this year.