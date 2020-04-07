By Shamim Nateebwa

Buganda Kingdom has boosted the national Covid-19 response efforts with a Sh100m donation which has been handed over to the Prime Minister by the Buganda Royal prince David Wasajja.

This is after the Premier Dr Ruhakana Rugunda launched the Covid-19 national response fundraising drive at his office this morning.

According to Prince Wasajja, now is the time for all those who can to help government in the fight against this global pandemic before the situation gets out of hand.

Buganda kingdom has also donated to government protective gear including face masks as well as food relief items and water among other items.

Wasajja on donation

The donation by the kingdom comes a day after many loyalists criticized the kingdom for failing to come out to help the people who are at risk of starvation during this worrying Covid-19 lockdown situation.