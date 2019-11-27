Bugingo showers Suzan Makula with praises at his surprise birthday party

By Nassuuna Noelyn

The House of Prayer Ministries pastor, Pr. Bugingo praised his new lover, Suzan Makula, who threw a luxurious surprise birthday for him yesterday.

Bugingo, who revealed that he is not a person who loves parties, said that he is glad Susan has been able to show him this kind of new experience.

“These are new things and its hard for Susan because she wants to see me happy. I am not a person who loves parties,” said the city pastor.

Bugingo further revealed that every birthday, he gets closer to death and so he spends his birthday evaluating his life.

“Every birthday I get a sense of getting close to death. If it was 90, it has now reduced,” he said.

Bugingo also revealed that he had planned to first and then return to his wife and eat her food because she is the best cook but to his surprise, he ended up at a surprise birthday party.

“I told her I don’t want to eat anything today. I told her that I want to go home mainly because I wanted to eat food from home. She cooks very well,” he praised her.

The party was attended by Salt media staff members, close friends and family.