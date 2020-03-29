By Catherine Ageno

Several companies nationwide and globally have instructed their staff to work from home, or cut their workforce by 50%, while boosting productivity by 15-40%.

But are these workers equipped with the best remote work practices?

Moe Vela, the Chief Transparency Officer of Transparent Business and an expert in remote work says to mobilize a workplace online while ensuring that work quality standards are up to par, one needs to create a routine and make a new normal.

Vela also recommends utmost self-discipline which also calls for establishing of clear boundaries between work and personal life to get work done.

Constant communication with colleagues and managers is important and where possible, offer to do video chats instead of phone calls.

Transparent Business, a company that promotes remote computer-based work, recently donated $1 million worth of licenses to China to help abate the Coronavirus pandemic.