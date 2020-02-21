Business is paralyzed in the border town of Katuna as the meeting between President Museveni and Rwanda’s Paul Kagame gets underway.

According to NTV’s Walter Mwesigye shops are closed, streets are deserted, with just a few people at the border point.

President Museveni is accompanied by foreign affairs minister Sam Kuteesa, state minister for finance in charge of planning David Bahati among other senior government officials.

Meanwhile, although the Rwandan media has been allowed to cover the historical event, local media is barred from accessing the venue for the meeting and journalists are stationed about 100 meters away on the Ugandan side.

The meeting was agreed upon in the last sitting of the ad-hoc committee implementing the Luanda Memorandum of Understanding.

The two leaders are expected to among other things, discuss the re-opening of the border, a year after it was closed by Rwanda.