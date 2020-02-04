Kampala City Traders Association has asked KCCA to engage Uganda Revenue Authority on the implementation of the Non-motorized Transport system.

This follows complaints that URA inconveniences traders at night when offloading goods, suspecting them to be tax defaulters.

KACITA Secretary-General Tadius Musoke says that URA is a key stakeholder in the implementation of the NMT and should thus be well informed about the new system.

According to regulations, KCCA has limited offloading of merchandise by business people from10pm and 6 am to minimize congestion in the city.