The African Development Bank Vice President has told the fourth industrial revolution forum that Africa is not only ready for the fourth industrial revolution.

Stefan Nalletamby told the forum at the Bank’s headquarters in Abidjan that it is set to outdo the achievements of the developed world.

The event attracted Ivorian and regional ministers as well as officials, senior Bank staff and private sector executives, including those of tech giants MTN and Orange.

He said a recent study by the bank shows that in 2019, approximately 6,500 technology start-ups were identified on the continent, among which about 10% develop applications that characterize the fourth industrial revolution.

He thus concluded that the fourth industrial revolution is super exciting and that Africa is in a good position.