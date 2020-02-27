By Benjamin Jumbe

Countries in Sub-Saharan Africa have been challenged to strengthen their debt management mechanisms.

The challenge has been made by the United Nation’s assistant secretary-general for economic development and chief economist Elliott Harris at the ongoing Regional Conference on public debt management and sustainable economic growth in sub-Saharan Africa in Munyonyo.

Elliot says among key policy recommendations countries must work to expand their domestic resource mobilization and ensure better use of resources

The 3-day conference has brought together senior government officials from across sub-Saharan Africa and a wide range of experts and stakeholders, to untangle the complexity facing sovereign borrowers in the region.