The government through the ministry of water and environment has reiterated commitment to providing safe water amid pollution concerns in Lake Victoria.

A recent Nation Media Group- commissioned study revealed that Lake Victoria was steadily being polluted, claims the ministry says are overstated.

The Ministry’s permanent secretary Alfred Okidi who maintains that treated tapped water is safe according to the World Health Standards, however, cautions the public against taking raw water directly from the lake.

In a recent directive from President Yoweri Museveni, the Ministry of water and environment was ordered to reach each village in Uganda with at least one piped water system.

Data from the same ministry indicates that as of June 2019, National water coverage stood at 69% in rural areas and 79.1% in urban areas and access to rural sanitation was 77.2%.