Government set to compasate Ugandan Traders

By Moses Ndhaye

Government has finalised plans to compensate Ugandan traders who supplied goods and services to various companies and organisations in South Sudan before the country was plunged into civil war.

Government has finally agreed to resolve the long standing demand by the business community after receiving a validated report from Ernst and Young.

The Ministry of Finance contracted audit firm Ernst and Young to carry out an independent verification of claims of Ugandan traders who supplied goods and services to the South Sudanese government within the 2008 – 2013 period.

The report recommends payment to only 160 claimants, living out those who got contracts outside the stipulated period.

While receiving the report earlier today, Commissioner Ismail Magona said government Sh76 billion has been budgeted for this process

Magona adds that the fate of the traders who supplied goods in South Sudan after the stipulated period will be decided by the cabinet, after the ministry of finance has tabled the report before it next week.